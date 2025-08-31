Pea Protein Powder Is The Underrated Flour Swap For Gluten-Free Baking: Here's How It Works

Gluten-free baking has come a long way since it gained mainstream awareness in the 2010s, with options stretching beyond almond flour. Whether you're figuring out a good gluten-free peach cobbler recipe or making a fluffy gluten-free keto cloud bread, one ingredient to consider adding to your pantry is pea protein powder. While the powder might typically be used as a supplement for smoothies, pea protein can actually be used for so much more, acting as a great alternative in gluten-free recipes.

In short, protein powder can be a stand-in for gluten due to its binding properties that hold dough together. Similar to gluten, it contributes to the thickening and structure of bread, which prevents loaves from turning out too gummy or crumbly. This makes for a useful swap for anyone baking without wheat, since the protein helps mimic the spring and structure that gluten would normally provide.

Additionally, pea protein powder has an earthy, sometimes beany taste that is fairly neutral, which makes it easy to blend into recipes, whereas other plant-based proteins, like fava bean and rice, can add bitterness. Therefore, it can pair well with oat or buckwheat flours that result in a soft, balanced bread. Best of all, experimenting with pea protein powder for gluten-free baking is quite easy, especially when you understand why it works.