10 Tips For Cooking Birria Tacos

There are numerous Mexican taco styles, but one of the most beloved is birria tacos. There's just something so satisfying about crispy corn tortillas filled with savory goat meat or beef that's been simmered for hours with chiles and spices until it's pull-apart tender. Add a cup of rich, red consommé on the side for dipping and sipping, and you have a stellar hand-held meal. It's a dish that takes some planning and time to prepare, but if done right, the end result is well worth the effort.

Born in the state of Jalisco, birria tacos are wildly popular across Mexico, and they're also having a major moment right now in the United States and even further abroad. Given the complexities of the dish, many people typically seek it out at taco stands, but the truth is, it's not actually that difficult to make birria tacos at home. All you need is the right ingredients and a bit of know-how.

To get a clearer picture of what truly makes great birria tacos, we turned to chefs and recipe developers specializing in Mexican cuisine. They shared the techniques they use in their own kitchens, from choosing the perfect cuts of meat to layering flavors and low-and-slow braising. They also touched on finer points, like how to make a rich consommé that's savory but not greasy, and how to crisp the tortillas just right. These are their top tips for making birria tacos worthy of a Jaliscan birria stand.