What Types Of Peppers Usually Go Into Traditional Birria?

Few Mexican dishes have risen to recent internet fame quite like birria tacos. The appeal of slow-cooked shredded beef topped with cheese and served alongside a flavorful consommé dipping sauce is easy to understand. However, the taco iteration only caught on in the 1980s. Traditional birria is more of a stew that classically employs goat (but can be made with a range of proteins), and this version is an older creation with pre-Hispanic links.

Likely created as a way to slow-cook wild game, the dish relies on the aromatic punch of a pepper-based broth. The chilies meld with the bolder taste of goat meat, adding a kick and complex flavor to the consommé. After all, even in taco form, the deep red-tinged broth catches the eye, lending a pop of color that is especially appealing. Not to mention, this flavorful chile-tinged liquid is what differentiates birria from barbacoa.

So, with the pepper's centrality to the dish, it's helpful to know what types go into traditional birria. Foremost, it's a mix of dried varieties and isn't defined by a single type. Instead, expect to find every chef using their own combination, with guajillos, anchos, and cascabels commonly found across recipes.