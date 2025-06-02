The Special Mexican Spice Paste That Brings Loads Of Flavor To Pork Tacos

Achiote is, frankly, a pretty versatile spice. Having traveled around the world, it's more than just a taco ingredient. It appears in Southeast Asian dishes and various Caribbean meals, too. But, since we're talking tacos, let's stick to Mexico. It's usually used in conjunction with other herbs and spices, not on its own. Cochiniti pibil, a tender, slow-roasted or barbecued pork, is a bit of an exception, with some recipes leaning mostly on achiote mixed with citrus juice to bring it to life. Ideally, you use bitter orange juice, but a mix of lime and regular orange juice works since it can be hard to find. Some recipes also add various spices and aromatics, such as cumin, cloves, garlic, and allspice.

If you're planning a meaty taco meal, marinate the meat for a while beforehand. The marinade for tacos al pastor isn't quite so centered around achiote, leaning substantially on chiles such as ancho and guajillo alongside cumin, oregano, and garlic. Make sure you leave a few hours for the meat to marinate, but don't go overboard: There is such a thing as over-marinating meat.

These are hardly the only uses, though. Various sauces and stews also lean on achiote to add a peppery and earthy dimension. If you want to give your food a wonderfully deep orange or red color, achiote is also a great way to do it, and it's historically been used for this purpose. If you use it sparingly, it's not strong enough to affect the flavor either.