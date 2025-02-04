What Cut Of Meat Should You Use For Birria Tacos?

These days, almost any taco shop in the United States sells birria tacos — but that wasn't always the case. The popular tacos had a major buildup in the late 2010s, when the flavors of these slow-cooked beef tacos caught on with Americans. These days, birria is often added to a tortilla and paired with melted cheese — referred to as quesabirria — and consommé, which is a broth for dipping. If you're making beef birria tacos at home, there are a few cuts of meat you can go with, but a lean, tough chuck roast is probably your best bet.

It's important to note that original birria is made with goat meat, so if you're looking for the most traditional birria, then that's what you'll want to use. Goat meat is lean, gamey, and tough, and since people in Jalisco, Mexico (where birria was born) had an abundance of goats, they needed a way to cook it low and slow to help tenderize that meat. However, beef birria is far more popular in the United States, so chuck roast will likely be your cut of choice.