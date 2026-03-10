These Are The 16 Hardest NYC Restaurants To Get A Reservation (And How To Finally Snag Them)
There's something about exclusivity that makes us desire what we can't have even more. When you hear that a restaurant is hard to get into, it signals that there must be something worthy of drawing a crowd — and with all of the restaurants on this list, that is certainly the case. Whether it's food so creative you just can't find it anywhere else, cocktails and wine lists crafted to impress, stellar service, or celebrity sightings, these locations are hard to get a table at for a reason.
With any restaurant reservation, there are some general tips that can help you land a table. Apps like Dorsia allow you to get a reservation a lot faster as long as you're willing to spend a certain amount of money at the restaurant. Turning on notifications for when something new opens up on Resy or OpenTable is a great way to stay informed, and in some cases, just calling or emailing the restaurant could potentially get you in.
Yet even with all this technology, every restaurant is different. Some have space for walk-ins, but it depends on how early you arrive, while others don't put tables on Resy at all. We've compiled all the information you'll need to get into these 16 hardest-to-land tables in New York (in no particular order). Soon you'll be bragging to your friends about that coveted reservation.
1. Ramen By Ra
New York has no shortage of incredible ramen, but Ramen By Ra has been a standout location since chef Rasheeda Purdie launched the brand in 2020. Catching the eye of foodies everywhere with bowls of ramen turned into breakfast classics, Ramen By Ra has been featured in Eater New York, The New York Times, Grub Street, and many more.
Chef Purdie's menu focuses on breakfast-style ramen topped with popular items like bacon, fried egg, and cheese over a lard and shoyu broth. Her current brick-and-mortar in East Village, which opened in 2025, also features a window where you can purchase cups of hot broth to go or flavorful breakfast bao buns with nod-to-NYC fillings like lox and cream cheese.
Keep in mind that there is no room for walk-ins at Ramen By Ra and only six seats available, so reservations are only open for parties of two. To snag a seat, hop on Resy on either the 1st or the 15th of each month at 9 a.m. and be ready to move quickly.
70 East 1st St, New York, NY 10003
2. Carbone
Carbone, at this point, is a name that speaks for itself. The glamorous Italian restaurant is run by one of New York's most famous restaurant groups, Major Food Groups, which operates more than one restaurant on this list (Torrisi is the other).
Carbone's menu features incredible pastas and classic Italian dishes, like whole branzino, veal Marsala, and minestrone soup, but what they're really known for is the atmosphere. Beautiful plates, an almost clubby vibe, and frequent celebrity sightings have solidified Carbone as one of New York's hottest spots.
Reservations at the restaurant are, of course, recommended, although if you have the will to shoot for a walk-in you might get lucky during slower times of day, such as early lunchtime on a weekday or the first dinner seating at 5 p.m. But, if potential rejection isn't your speed, reservations open on Resy, or you can email the restaurant 30 days in advance, starting at 10 a.m.
181 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012
3. Semma
Some of the restaurants on this list aren't necessarily sought-after for their food so much as the reputation of the name (or chance of running into your celebrity crush), but Semma is not one of these. The menu is heritage Southern Indian cuisine at its best, featuring knockout dishes like Gunpowder Dosa, whole oxtail, and goat biryani, all executed to perfection. The restaurant has no shortage of recognition: it was named the number one Best Restaurant in New York City 2025 by The New York Times, earned one star in The Michelin Guide, and inspired an article in Eater that encouraged interested parties to keep trying for that prized reservation. It's a restaurant for the true food lover, and is worth all the effort it takes to get in.
Reservations open on Resy 15 days ahead of time at 9 a.m., but Semma also has a 12-seat bar set aside for walk-ins. Make sure to arrive before they open (at least 30 minutes to an hour prior) to get in line.
(212) 373-8900
60 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY 10011
4. Tatiana
Tatiana is one of acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi's highly regarded restaurant locations. The chef first entered the public eye in 2015 with an appearance on "Top Chef," and solidified his standing in 2019 when the James Beard Foundation voted him Rising Star Chef of that year.
Tatiana self-describes as "a tapestry of New York City inspired cuisines," and features signature dishes like the Short Rib Pastrami Suya or the Bodega Special dessert, which includes a house-made Cosmic brownie and powdered sugar donut ice cream. The drinks menu is no less exciting, featuring the Tatiana take on classic cocktails, as well as Boozy Jellies that will make you reconsider the Jell-O shot as a college-era drink.
Slots open on Resy 28 days ahead of time at 12 p.m., but if you don't manage to snag a table online, Tatiana's full-service bar has six seats available for walk-ins (only for parties of one or two). Just know you may need to get in line at least an hour before the restaurant opens.
(212) 875-5222
10 Lincoln Center Plaza: Inside David Geffen Hall, New York, NY 10023
5. Red Hook Tavern
In the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, chef Billy Durney first made an impression with Hometown Bar-B-Que, where long lines queue up for platters of smoky meats. So, when he opened Red Hook Tavern, the following was already there, and mentions in The New Yorker and The Michelin Guide only furthered the reputation.
The menu is a blend of French, Italian, and classic American dishes, with an assortment of pastas, wedge salads, steak tartare, and, of course, the almighty burger (the dry-aged meat makes this dish a highlight, and if you manage to nab a reservation, it's simply a must-order). Reservations become available on OpenTable two weeks in advance. The restaurant also holds some space for walk-ins, but you'll want to arrive before it opens to put your name on the list.
329 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
6. Jeju Noodle Bar
Jeju Noodle Bar has been on New York's radar for years. Since the food received a very positive review from Pete Wells of The New York Times in 2017, reservations have been hard to come by, the hype only increasing when they received a Michelin star in 2019.
Korean-style ramen bowls are the core of the menu, featuring gourmet proteins like A5-graded wagyu in veal bone broth. While the ramen is most certainly unique and masterfully crafted, the appetizers are not to be skipped. Dishes like the Toro Ssam Bap, featuring fatty tuna with scrambled eggs, flying fish roe, and golden osetra caviar, is a fan favorite.
Reservations open on Resy for parties of up to four people 30 days in advance at midnight. While the restaurant is not known to hold seats for walk-ins, you can arrive at opening time and ask to have your name put on a list in case there's a no-show.
(646) 666-0947
679 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10014
7. Kabawa
Chef David Chang has been making a name for himself for years, serving expertly seasoned broths at Momofuku Noodle Bar, and while he isn't the chef at Kabawa, the restaurant is under the Momofuku group umbrella. Kabawa, under chef Paul Carmichael, focuses on Caribbean food in a prix fixe menu format, and the quality has been heralded by Eater New York, The New Yorker, Grub Street, and many more.
Your $145 prix fixe menu gets you three courses at Kabawa, which you can build from a variety of options. The Jerk Duck Sausage and Chuletas Can Can come highly recommended, and the Coconut Turnover is simply a must-try.
Reservations for the restaurant become available on OpenTable at midnight, 14 days in advance. Kabawa does not hold tables for walk-ins, but the space next door — Bar Kabawa — is the perfect place to relax after putting your name on the list to see if there are any no-shows.
https://www.momofuku.com/restaurants/kabawa
(646) 790-8747
8 Extra Pl, New York, NY 10003
8. 4 Charles Prime Rib
From the get-go 4 Charles Prime Rib came with a reputation. A part of the Chicago restaurant group Hogsalt, which is known for achievements like creating TV show host Jeff Mauro's favorite restaurant meal of 2024 (a branzino from Chicago location Trivoli Tavern). At 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City, the quality continues with a finely curated atmosphere and dark wood decor that gives the restaurant a speakeasy feel.
As the name suggests, the menu revolves largely around beef. Bone in filet mignon, dry-aged ribeye, a cacio e pepe for something with carbs, but the most talked-about menu item is the burger — two Wagyu patties with American cheese, pickles, and onions, cut tableside by a white-gloved server. Between the food and the classic interior design, this is one of New York's most talked-about hard-to-get reservations.
For reservations, tables become available 21 days in advance at 9 a.m. sharp on Resy. You can also try your hand at walking in.
(212) 561-5992
4 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
9. Monkey Bar
New York institutions that have stood the test of time are few and far between, but Monkey Bar is one of them. Opened in 1936, you may find the old-school classic decor of this restaurant to be reminiscent of 4 Charles Prime Rib, as they are now owned by the same group, Hogsalt.
Low-lighting, tiny table lamps, and cartoonish wallpaper set the mood, while a strong cocktail menu featuring the James Bond Vesper among a laundry list of martinis solidifies it. As far as the food menu, it revolves around prime steaks, beloved classics like crab cakes, crudos, and cold seafood (including golden osetra caviar), but it's truly the long history that has made this institution so revered. Frequented by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Isadora Duncan, and most recently Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, the name Monkey Bar is synonymous with upscale escapades.
If you have the time to go early, Monkey Bar does hold bar space for walk-ins, but lines start early, and your best bet is to arrive about an hour before the restaurant opens. If you'd rather try your luck online, reservations open 21 days in advance at 9 a.m. on Resy.
(212) 404-0365
60 E 54th St. New York, NY 10022
10. Lilia
Lilia is a Williamsburg-based restaurant run by chef Missy Robbins, who is no stranger to cooking great pasta. Named by the James Beard Foundation as the Best Chef in New York City in 2018, Robbins also earned a three-star review at Lilia from Pete Wells of The New York Times in 2016.
10 years later and reservations are still hard to come by because, well — the people love pasta, and Missy Robbins knows how to cook it really, really well. To get a seat, hop on Resy one month in advance at 10 a.m. If you'd rather show up day-of, arrive by 4 p.m. to get your name on the list and hope for that magic phone call.
(718) 567-3095
567 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
11. Bong
Bong is a relatively recent addition to Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. Opened in June of 2025, the restaurant already has a solid following from its Khmer Cambodian pop-up Kreung. Continuing the Cambodian theme at Bong, popular dishes include bone-in pork chops with vibrant sauces, crispy fish, and tamarind clams. At Bong, it's all about the food, with the atmosphere adding a buzzy feel.
The hype around the opening was furthered by a review from The New York Times, and reservations remain difficult, but not impossible to grab. Tables open on Resy 20 days prior at midnight, and while Bong does not hold tables for walk-ins, you are likely to see last-minute cancellations open up on Resy if you keep an eye out.
(347) 221-1315
724 Sterling Pl, Brooklyn, NY11216
12. The Corner Store
Like many famous restaurants in New York, the story of how The Corner Store became one of the city's toughest-to-nab reservations begins with a well-known and trusted restaurant group (in this case, Catch Hospitality) opening a new location and ushering in celebrities to grow the anticipation.
The food here isn't trying for a Michelin star — it's homey and comforting. Steaks, whipped potatoes, grilled fish, spinach artichoke dip, and a special cocktail menu just for martinis.
Unfortunately, the easiest way to get a table at The Corner Store is to know someone who works there, but if this possibility is out of your reach, the restaurant does have a reservation form online where tables open two weeks in advance. If you'd rather try walking in, there are a few bar seats held for walk-ins, although the line will begin forming outside at least an hour before they open.
https://www.thecornerstoresoho.com
(212) 271-9240
475 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012
13. Torrisi
From the same restaurant group that brought you Carbone, Torrisi is another upscale Italian restaurant that will have New Yorker's eyes widening if you tell them you managed to get a spot. It's one of our 20 best Italian restaurants in New York City, known for creative twists on classic fare (Jamaican beef ragu stands out), and incredible interior design. Plus, they have a Michelin star. This is a restaurant that will wow you with food, service, atmosphere, and prestige.
For reservations at Torrisi, hop on Resy 30 days in advance at 10 a.m., or send an email to the address listed on the website. The restaurant also holds space for walk-ins at the bar top, and it's possible you could get a dining room seat if you arrive early enough and don't mind waiting in line.
(212) 254-3000
275 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
14. Lei
Wine bars in New York are about as prevalent as pubs in London, but this one has gained special renown. Run by Michelin Guide Northeast's 2025 Sommelier Award winner Annie Shi, the Chinatown wine bar has been written up in The New Yorker, Eater New York, The New York Times, The Infatuation, and more with rave reviews.
The wine list here is truly for the curious and enthusiastic. The bottle list is extensive, covering pages of prime locations. Here is the place to come with good company, choose carefully from the selection (and ask questions of knowledgeable waitstaff), and enjoy plate after plate of Chinese dishes like Jin Hua ham with fruit or the acclaimed sweet and sour beef short ribs.
Given all the press, reservations fill up quickly at Lei. Openings are available on Resy two weeks in advance at 9 a.m., but this wine bar also holds plenty of seats for walk-ins each night.
15-17 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013
15. Polo Bar
Fashion designers are now stepping into the restaurant world, and all the acclaim that comes with their well-established names seems to follow them seamlessly, providing a never-ending supply of customers. Polo Bar is, as you might have already guessed, a Ralph Lauren restaurant. Known for the upscale environment, overpriced cocktails, and scandals galore, it really lives up to the designer reputation.
The menu features American fare — pigs in a blanket, chopped salads, roasted chicken with mashed potatoes — but the food is not what keeps this restaurant busy and booked. Perhaps it's the designer's name alone that makes everyone want to be here, or the hope that they might end up there at the same time as their favorite celebrity. Whatever the case, even recent lawsuits from staff don't seem to have deterred business.
To get a reservation at Polo Bar, you'll have to do it the old-fashioned way and pick up your phone. Tables are not released on any website, and the number provided below can be called starting at 10 a.m. daily, where reservations open one month ahead of time by calendar date. Bear in mind that the dress code here is "smart and elegant," so if you do nab a table, you'll want to dress accordingly.
https://www.ralphlauren.com/global-polo-bar
(212) 207-8562
1 East 55th St, New York, NY 10022
16. Rao's
Of all the restaurants on this list, Rao's in East Harlem is by far the most exclusive (and yes, that's the same Rao's that produces Ina Garten's favorite store-bought pasta sauce). There's a simple explanation for this exclusivity — every one of Rao's ten tables is owned by a longtime customer via standing reservation. Occasionally, a slot will open up via charity auction, for which you'd better be ready to pay thousands.
The food is red-sauce Italian, and is known to be pretty simple — it's much more the tradition of the place, which has been open and family-run for 130 years, that makes it so well known in the Big Apple. If waiting for a charity auction to open up doesn't sound terribly appealing to you, your best bet is to simply head into the bar for a drink. They won't serve you food at the bar, but it's possible that if you become a familiar face, they may eventually invite you to sit down at a table and eat.
455 E. 114th St, New York, NY 10029