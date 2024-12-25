Jeff Mauro's Best Restaurant Meal Of 2024

Throughout all the ups and downs of this past year, one thing remains true: You've eaten at least one great meal. Maybe there was a reason to celebrate, and you dined somewhere special, or perhaps just a regular night out at a hole-in-the-wall took you by surprise. That sentiment is no different for chefs. Despite the restaurant industry being their work, they too have had some incredibly memorable meals this year. Chowhound spoke to celebrity chefs to hear about their favorite meals of 2024, but in an exclusive interview at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, we heard from another renowned chef, Jeff Mauro, winner of "Food Network Star" and TV show host. For Mauro's favorite dish, he landed on a special branzino dish at an upscale Chicago haunt.

Per Mauro, Trivoli Tavern nestled in Chicago's West Loop dished up his favorite meal of 2024. "Their branzino is the best fish dish I have ever had," said Mauro. "That coupled with their pasta put it over the edge," he added. A newer addition to Brendan Sodikoff's restaurant group, Hogsalt, Trivoli Tavern was named one of Chicago's top 50 eateries by Yelp in 2024. It's a dimly lit, intimate space with a classic look — checkered tablecloths, porcelain lamps, and black and white portraits hanging on the walls. The menu boasts a slew of elevated comfort classics, such as fish and chips, handmade pastas, steaks, and, of course, the branzino dish that received such high praise from one Food Network star. Served simply with olive oil and lemon, this fish filet was cooked over a coal fire, giving it aromatic char.