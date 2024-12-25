Jeff Mauro's Best Restaurant Meal Of 2024
Throughout all the ups and downs of this past year, one thing remains true: You've eaten at least one great meal. Maybe there was a reason to celebrate, and you dined somewhere special, or perhaps just a regular night out at a hole-in-the-wall took you by surprise. That sentiment is no different for chefs. Despite the restaurant industry being their work, they too have had some incredibly memorable meals this year. Chowhound spoke to celebrity chefs to hear about their favorite meals of 2024, but in an exclusive interview at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, we heard from another renowned chef, Jeff Mauro, winner of "Food Network Star" and TV show host. For Mauro's favorite dish, he landed on a special branzino dish at an upscale Chicago haunt.
Per Mauro, Trivoli Tavern nestled in Chicago's West Loop dished up his favorite meal of 2024. "Their branzino is the best fish dish I have ever had," said Mauro. "That coupled with their pasta put it over the edge," he added. A newer addition to Brendan Sodikoff's restaurant group, Hogsalt, Trivoli Tavern was named one of Chicago's top 50 eateries by Yelp in 2024. It's a dimly lit, intimate space with a classic look — checkered tablecloths, porcelain lamps, and black and white portraits hanging on the walls. The menu boasts a slew of elevated comfort classics, such as fish and chips, handmade pastas, steaks, and, of course, the branzino dish that received such high praise from one Food Network star. Served simply with olive oil and lemon, this fish filet was cooked over a coal fire, giving it aromatic char.
Why Mauro knows his stuff
If someone is going to guide you to the best meal in Chicago, Jeff Mauro is the man to trust. Not only is he native, but he also founded Mauro Provisions in 2020, a prepared food company with a focus on creating elevated, Chicago-centric foods. This includes everything from butcher boxes, sandwich sets, tavern-style pizza kits, and, of course, copious varieties of the popular Chicago Italian beef topper, giardiniera relish. In an interview with WGN Radio, Mauro said, "I had an idea to make the stuff I loved growing up to eat." But his goal wasn't just to please Chicagoans with their favorites; Mauro wants everyone to be able to enjoy the recipes he loves. "I wanted to make it better and more colorful from a chef's perspective, but also accessible," he added.
An example of Mauro's commitment to taking his gourmet food company to the next level is through collaborations. This past year, he teamed up with another Chicago native, Henry Cai, chef and owner of 3 Little Pigs, a Chinese American restaurant pop-up. Cai is topping his popular Chinese American-style fried chicken sandwiches with Mauro's Honey G Pepper Relish, a finely chopped, sweet giardiniera. Needless to say, Mauro is committed to staying true to what he loves from a culinary perspective, whether that's a classic Chicago dish, his own line of products, or an upscale branzino that really knocked his socks off.