Ina Garten's Favorite Store-Bought Pasta Sauce Is A Beloved Brand

From good olive oil to good vanilla to good Dijon mustard, Ina Garten is the queen of demanding high-quality, homemade ingredients in her kitchen. Fans of The Barefoot Contessa (Garten's moniker that she shares with the specialty grocery store she once owned) know her saying, "store-bought is fine," all too well. It turns out, there are several instances where Garten truly is "fine" with store bought ingredients — including pasta sauce.

In a video with "Today," Garten expressed her love for her favorite brand of grocery store pasta sauce. "Of course it's always good to make it yourself, but I find Rao's is fantastic, so store-bought's good too." Of course, quality comes with a price — Rao's pasta sauce is known for being one of the most expensive options available on grocery store shelves. That being said, you tend to get what you pay for, and Rao's sauce consistently ranks super-high when it's stacked up against other grocery store sauce options. Garten is open about her love for Rao's — on the "Ask Ina" section of her website, a fan asked her favorite jarred marinara sauce, and she answered, "That's Easy! Rao's Marinara Sauce."