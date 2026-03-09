8 Sam's Club Bakery Treats, Ranked Worst To Best

This trio had a huge disparity between the best and the worst flavor, which unfortunately landed it in last place. The lemon loaf cake was the star of the show. It was delicious, soft, dense, not overly lemony or overly sweet, and I felt a little bit bad ranking it so low. It had a rich, cakey texture that made it moist and satisfying.

The chocolate loaf was below average. I was underwhelmed by the dryness of the cake and the thin, overly sugary layer of icing on top. The icing also had a grittiness that I could feel between my teeth as I chewed. The strawberry swirl loaf cake was cute, and I liked looking at it on the plate, but the flavor was powerfully artificial. It reminded me of those strawberry candies with the gooey inside and the wrapper that looks like a strawberry (everyone has seen them before, but no one seems to know where these old-fashioned candies come from). And don't get me wrong, I like those strawberry-flavored treats, but I don't necessarily want them as a cake — at all.

The lemon cake being fantastic could have outweighed the artificial strawberry flavor, and certainly outweighed the dry, gritty chocolate loaf, but not both, and this caused the variety pack to be ranked last. Rated alone, though, the lemon loaf would have jumped up the ranking.