What Are Those Old Fashioned Strawberry Candies And Where Did They Come From?

People of a certain age all seem to have at least one shared experience, namely, a grandmother, great aunt, or older neighbor who had a seemingly limitless supply of delicious strawberry candies. These may have been accompanied by other (probably inferior) hard candies in a fancy candy dish, but the red foiled sweets with the gooey center are the most memorable. After a lifetime of not knowing, you can sleep easier now knowing their true name: strawberry bon bons.

These classic candies gained popularity in the U.S. after the Great Depression — a time when sugar sales were limited — and glass candy dishes became a status symbol. The vibrant strawberry design and sweet, gooey center made them a standout among other hard candies like mints and butterscotch. They were especially beloved because they resembled seasonal fruit — something that was harder to come by in those days.

However, these are not American-born treats. According to author and food and travel writer Doug Mack's website Snack Stack, their roots have been traced back to France in the mid-1800s, though there's no record of a specific company that invented strawberry bon bons, and they potentially existed for years before then. Once they had a place in the candy bowl, these fruit drops remained for decades to come, with the nostalgia element intact. In the 1950s, they were referred to as old-fashioned penny candies, and into the 1980s they were sold alongside other "old-time" candies.

