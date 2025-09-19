3-Ingredient Apple Pie Puff Pastries Are The Quickest And Easiest Fall Treat

Fall basically has its own flavor palette: cinnamon, caramel, and, of course, apples. But while a full-on apple pie might require an afternoon of peeling, mixing, rolling, and baking — not to mention a kitchen that looks like it has been dusted by a flour hurricane — there is a shortcut that gives you all the cozy autumn vibes in a fraction of the time: three-ingredient apple pie puff pastries.

Instead of fussing with a whole pie, you slice apples into rings, dip them into cinnamon sugar, and sandwich them between sheets of puff pastry. That's it. The oven does the heavy lifting, turning those buttery pastry layers golden and flaky while the apples inside soften into jammy sweetness. It is basically the lazy baker's apple pie, minus the stress and with way more crunch.

And let's not forget the drama factor. These little pastries puff up into gorgeous, bakery-worthy rounds that look like something you would grab from behind glass at a fancy cafe. The best part? No one needs to know they only took you 15 minutes to throw together. Pair them with a mug of cider, drizzle some caramel over the top (if you are feeling extra), and suddenly you are the person who "casually" whips up picture-perfect fall desserts. Consider this your official permission slip to retire store-bought cookies and make these instead.