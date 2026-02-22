The Decadent Addition Boxed Brownies Crave

When the craving for something rich and decadent strikes and the cupboard is looking rather bare, brownie mix can call out like a siren song. While boxed brownies on their own are often tempting enough, there's a ready-made addition that adds an entirely new dimension to your run-of-the-mill chocolate-forward flavor profile in the form of cookie butter. If you aren't familiar with it, cookie butter is a sweet, creamy paste that is packaged and looks a little like peanut butter, but is made with crispy and spiced speculoos cookies.

Long popular in Europe, cookie butter is a tempting concoction that lends a creamy texture and warming cinnamon and caramel notes to everything from pancakes to breakfast toast. It also makes a delicious topping for ice cream and lends an extra touch of complexity to baked goods like muffins, cookies, and, yes, that boxed brownie mix sitting on your shelf. Give one of the best store-bought boxed brownie mixes a glow-up by swirling a few generous spoonfuls of cookie butter into the unbaked batter once you've prepared it and put it in the pan.