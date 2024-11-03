4 Deli Meat Brands To Buy And 4 That You Should Skip

Eager to make a delicious sandwich but want to make sure your lunch tastes the best it can? Picking the right deli meat is key, so we've tried and tested top brands to see which you should buy and which are better to skip. We chose ham for our comparisons and used it to make sandwiches, complete with all the fixings. While many options had the signature salty taste we'd expect from sliced ham, specific seasonings varied from brand to brand.

The texture of the ham was also very different across the board. Some products had a higher water content, which sometimes made them rubbery, while others tended toward the dry side. The best ham was right in the middle, with a taste and texture that paired well with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and other sandwich ingredients. We also considered the thickness of the cut, which impacted how well individual slices layered with the other ingredients on the bread. The ingredients list was an important factor too, specifically additives like preservatives that increase shelf life. Some people prefer to avoid preservatives, and those options tend to be more expensive overall.

Prices are accurate as of publication, depending on location. Here's how the various ham brands stacked up in our tests.