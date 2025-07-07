The Ordering Trick That Gets You 2 Sandwiches For The Price Of One At Publix
Publix is not just your average store, but a Southern grocery staple. Notably bougier than typical, mid-tier supermarkets, Publix stores are decked out. They are large and well-stocked, often with pharmacies alongside its iconic bakery and deli. And if there's one thing Publix is known across the land for, it's the delicious, fresh subs. These sandwiches are known as Pub Subs, and fans will (rightfully) swear that they are the best money can buy. While the chain often has fantastic deals, these famed subs aren't usually on sale. However, there's a little known way to seriously score on at the deli — by opting for regular, sliced bread versus the standard hoagie style sub (which are baked in-store).
Simply request sliced sandwich bread, and the employee will probably pull a loaf from the bakery to make the sandwich. Since the loaves are round, the shape and size of the slices aren't uniform; all the toppings that would fit in a normal sub might not be able to be squeezed into just one sandwich. Hence the bonus second one, for free! Two freshly made sammies piled high with your choice of toppings for around $10 (what a standard Publix footlong will run you), in this economy? Where shopping is a pleasure, indeed.
Be sure to call ahead before heading to Publix
Don't expect to see this tip advertised on Publix deli signage, as it flies under the radar of even the most dedicated shopper. But as is the case with many Pub Sub hacks and off-menu options, you just have to ask. However, it's still worth a try next time you're ordering in person, since the app only lists the standard 6-inch or footlong five-grain subs.
You can also call ahead before making the drive, as this deal might not be offered at every Publix location. Though menus are standardized from one store to the next, that doesn't mean all staff are in the know on more obscure hacks like this one, or that every sub counter will have all the same ingredients at the ready. Publix delis often offer an impressive range of sliced veggies, condiments, and protein sources. Top your sandwich off with chicken tenders, meatballs, egg salad, sliced deli meat, or even cubed tofu and vegan meats and cheeses. Then, just grab a side or a drink and enjoy one of the Publix's best (and least known) BOGO offerings.