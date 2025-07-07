The Ordering Trick That Gets You 2 Sandwiches For The Price Of One At Publix

Publix is not just your average store, but a Southern grocery staple. Notably bougier than typical, mid-tier supermarkets, Publix stores are decked out. They are large and well-stocked, often with pharmacies alongside its iconic bakery and deli. And if there's one thing Publix is known across the land for, it's the delicious, fresh subs. These sandwiches are known as Pub Subs, and fans will (rightfully) swear that they are the best money can buy. While the chain often has fantastic deals, these famed subs aren't usually on sale. However, there's a little known way to seriously score on at the deli — by opting for regular, sliced bread versus the standard hoagie style sub (which are baked in-store).

Simply request sliced sandwich bread, and the employee will probably pull a loaf from the bakery to make the sandwich. Since the loaves are round, the shape and size of the slices aren't uniform; all the toppings that would fit in a normal sub might not be able to be squeezed into just one sandwich. Hence the bonus second one, for free! Two freshly made sammies piled high with your choice of toppings for around $10 (what a standard Publix footlong will run you), in this economy? Where shopping is a pleasure, indeed.