7 Hacks And Tips For Ordering At Cava Everyone Needs To Know

If you're a fan of a lunch bowl, chances are that you know about Cava. A rapidly growing fast-casual chain, Cava is known for providing a fast, healthy, and customizable lunch option with good, high-quality ingredients.

Cava follows a similar model to its fast-casual cousin Chipotle, allowing you to mix a variety of bases, proteins, and sauces to build your own lunch. When you enter the restaurant, you can either build a bowl or a wrap and then customize it from there. Differentiating it from Chipotle, though, is its Mediterranean-style menu. Mediterranean foods are known to be slightly healthier, and all of Cava's offerings reflect that. Bases include anything from rice to salad mixes, proteins can be meats or vegetarian options, and you can load up on a variety of Mediterranean-style toppings and sauces. The endless customization at Cava and the healthy ingredients offered mean that the meals can fit whatever diet or lifestyle you need.

Because of the variety Cava offers, though, it can be overwhelming to build the perfect meal and take advantage of all the customization it offers. We found tips and hacks to help you level up your Cava experience, no matter what your goals are. If you're looking for a new, quick, healthy, and customizable lunch option, Cava might become your new go-to.