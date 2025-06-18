What Are Lentils? The Budget-Friendly Protein You Should Be Stocking

Lentils are members of the legume family, and many people think of lentils as a type of bean. Lentils and beans are related (they're both legumes and both considered pulses, which are the seeds of legumes), but they're not exactly the same and are cooked and prepared in different ways. Lentils come in brown, green, red, and black. You'll also find yellow lentils that some people lump in with red lentils, even though the red and yellow varieties have slightly different nutritional and flavor profiles.

Yellow and red lentils break down easily during cooking and are terrific for purees and dishes like Indian dal, while brown, green, and black lentils remain intact and work well as a way to add texture to soups, salads, and other dishes. (Fun fact: Legumes are vegetables even though they can serve as the main protein in a meal.)

In general, lentils tend to look like round discs or lenses that bulge slightly on each side. A type of black lentil called the beluga lentil is much rounder; in fact, it got the name "beluga" because it resembles caviar. French green lentils (lentilles du Puy) are also slightly rounder than the brown or red varieties.

Lentils may be sold whole or split in half. Red lentils are much smaller than brown and green lentils, and they cook faster, too. The global supply chain for lentils has been under strain since the pandemic, but conditions are improving as shipping bottlenecks ease.