3-Ingredient Cocktails Perfect For Sipping On A Beach

News flash! Warm weather season is just around the corner, and there's no better way to celebrate its arrival than with an ice-cold, refreshing cocktail in hand and a beautiful view of crashing waves and a sun-drenched horizon. Now that summer vacation planning is in full swing, it's time to answer the most serious question we are faced with every year: What will be the new cocktail of summer? As a former professional bartender and unofficial cocktail connoisseur of my friend group, I want cocktails to be easy to make for the crowd and have a well-balanced flavor profile. That brings me to the point that I think people should start looking back in the archives and make cocktails that have stood the test of time.

Cocktails such as the Americano or the margarita are mainstay classics that are often overcomplicated with fussy ingredients and unnecessary garnishes that turn what should be a low-budget reality drink into an overpriced, complicated cocktail that's lost all of its charm. Let's go back to our roots this summer and start making these 15 classic three-ingredient cocktails that will keep your shopping down to minimum and transport you to a sandy beach with just one sip.