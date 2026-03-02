3-Ingredient Cocktails Perfect For Sipping On A Beach
News flash! Warm weather season is just around the corner, and there's no better way to celebrate its arrival than with an ice-cold, refreshing cocktail in hand and a beautiful view of crashing waves and a sun-drenched horizon. Now that summer vacation planning is in full swing, it's time to answer the most serious question we are faced with every year: What will be the new cocktail of summer? As a former professional bartender and unofficial cocktail connoisseur of my friend group, I want cocktails to be easy to make for the crowd and have a well-balanced flavor profile. That brings me to the point that I think people should start looking back in the archives and make cocktails that have stood the test of time.
Cocktails such as the Americano or the margarita are mainstay classics that are often overcomplicated with fussy ingredients and unnecessary garnishes that turn what should be a low-budget reality drink into an overpriced, complicated cocktail that's lost all of its charm. Let's go back to our roots this summer and start making these 15 classic three-ingredient cocktails that will keep your shopping down to minimum and transport you to a sandy beach with just one sip.
1. Negroni
Imagine this: You've spent all day at the beach, lounging in the sun and playing in the sand. You've got dinner reservations scheduled after sunset, and all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the view of the ocean with a drink in your hand. After a long, hard day of relaxation, nothing will taste better than a strong, bitter cocktail such as the Negroni. This classic Italian cocktail combines equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, resulting in an aromatic, bittersweet, and slightly herbaceous cocktail that's perfect for sipping on while watching the sunset.
Since it's a heavy, spirit-forward cocktail with roughly a 24% alcohol by volume (ABV), it's designed for slow sipping and whetting the appetite. The first sip is typically dominated by the intense orange bitterness of Campari, which is quickly relieved by the smooth, sweet notes of the vermouth. In Italy, it's often served with orange zest for a garnish and a side of snacks such as roasted nuts, olives, or potato chips to balance its strong, complex character.
2. Aperol spritz
Not a lot of cocktails harness the spirit of a sun-drenched day spent by the beach quite like the refreshing Aperol spritz. This famous Italian cocktail combines prosecco, sparkling water, and Aperol, traditionally in a 3-2-1 ratio (3 parts prosecco, 2 parts Aperol, and 1 part sparkling water). It's served over plenty of ice in a wine glass with an orange slice as a garnish. During the summer in busy beach towns throughout Italy, you'll find bars whipping out what seems like hundreds of these spritzes to thirsty tourists and locals alike.
The star ingredient of the cocktail is Aperol, a bittersweet orange aperitif invented in 1919 that's made by blending oranges, rhubarb, and digestive herbs. It's well-known for its low ABV at around 11% and its refreshing, bittersweet, and slightly herbaceous taste with subtle notes of bright, citrusy flavor. When combined with prosecco and sparkling water, it's the only thing you'll want to be sipping on when watching the waves crash and the sunset melting into the horizon.
3. Sgroppino
Another three-ingredient cocktail that's perfect for sipping on the beach is the refreshing sgroppino. This unique cocktail and dessert hybrid consists of lemon sorbet that's blended with ice-cold vodka and prosecco, resulting in a creamy, foamy, slushy-like drink that's meant to be sipped on under the Italian sun with your phone on "do not disturb." The sgroppino is beloved for its silky, smooth texture and its citrusy, creamy, and bright flavor.
This delicious drink was invented during the 16th century in the ancient city of Venice, where it was believed to be served as a palate cleanser and digestive between heavy, multi-course meals. Its name, "sgroppino," is derived from the Venetian word "sgroppare", translating "to unite a knot," referencing the settling of an upset stomach. It was first made with lemon sorbet, water, and a splash of a spirit, then it later evolved into its modern, frothy concoction of vodka, prosecco, and lemon sorbet.
4. Ranch water
Born in the heart of Western Texas, ranch water is probably one of the easiest three-ingredient cocktails you can make at home. It combines blanco tequila with sparkling water and freshly squeezed lime juice — and it's the perfect thirst-quenching concoction that can help power you through a sunny day at the beach.
The cocktail is typically served over ice in a highball glass and garnished with a thick lime wedge for extra citrusy flavor. The cocktail is well-known for being a light, bubbly, and easy-to-make alternative to the margarita. In recent years, ranch water has skyrocketed in popularity. Nowadays you can often find canned versions at supermarkets and liquor stores. You can even find variations including a salted rim, a splash of orange juice, or even spicy ones with chopped jalapeños and habanero. No matter how you make it, a crisp glass of ranch water is refreshing as a cool breeze under the Texas sun.
5. Margarita
For most people, the first cocktail that comes to mind when you're picturing yourself posted up on a sandy beach isn't a Negroni nor a martini — it's the iconic margarita. Made with only three simple ingredients — blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, and triple sec — the margarita is by far one of the most popular cocktails out there and tastes even better with your toes in the sand.
The cocktail is traditionally served in a salt-rimmed glass on the rocks, blended with ice, or shaken. It has a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and citrusy flavor, followed by subtle peppery notes from the blanco tequila. Oftentimes, bartenders will add a splash of simple syrup or agave for added sweetness, but if you're looking to keep your shopping list down to a minimum, feel free to skip it! There is an array of different flavor variations, like fruit-forward ones featuring mango, watermelon, and strawberries and spicy iterations with jalapeño for a kick of heat.
6. Gimlet
Looking for a cocktail to sip on that's citrusy, sharp, and easy to make? Well, look no further than the classic British cocktail, the gimlet. This cocktail consists of chilled gin shaken with lime juice and simple syrup, resulting in a refreshing, crisp cocktail that's perfect for enjoying while getting some shade at a sandy beach bar. It's often served "straight up" (chilled with no ice) in a stemmed cocktail glass or coupe with a lime wedge as a garnish.
It is believed that this tasty cocktail dates back to the 19th century when British sailors were required to carry limes on board to prevent scurvy. To make the rations more palatable, the sailors combined the lime juice with gin, essentially creating a medicinal drink. In 1867, Lauchlin Rose invented Rose's Lime Cordial, a sweetened lime-based syrup, which preserved lime juice without alcohol and soon became the favored mixer on board — ultimately producing what is now known as the classic gimlet.
7. Paloma
Move over, margarita, and make room for Mexico's favored cocktail, the paloma. Think of the paloma as tequila's more laidback cousin that requires minimal ingredients and an easier preparation. If you haven't tried one before, this delightful cocktail combines blanco tequila with a splash of lime juice and grapefruit-flavored soda (like Squirt or Jarritos), resulting in a refreshing, citrusy drink that is perfect for sipping on while soaking up the summer sun and watching the waves crash.
Just like the margarita, it's typically served in a salt-rimmed highball glass with crushed ice and is well-liked for its bright, citrusy, slightly bitter flavor. Some bartenders add a splash of simple syrup or agave for added sweetness or replace the tequila with mezcal to give it a smokier finish. The cocktail tastes even better when paired alongside classic Mexican dishes like this recipe for chicken adobado street tacos or these simple steak quesadillas.
8. Screwdriver
A screwdriver is a classic cocktail that combines vodka and orange juice, typically in a 1:2 ratio over crushed ice. It's commonly served in a highball or rocks glass and is often garnished with a big orange slice. It has a refreshing, sweet, slightly tangy flavor from the fresh orange juice with a clean, smooth alcohol finish brought to you by the vodka. Its simple citrus-forward flavor makes it ideal for sipping on, whether you're at a tropical beach in the Caribbean or a breezy shoreline — proving that some things in the kitchen are best kept simple.
Now, the screwdriver is kind of a blank canvas — you can use whichever citrus or fruit juice you have on hand. However, if you want to make the best screwdriver out there, it's best to use fruit that is in season and at its ripest. If you're using a dusty bag of shriveled up oranges, you're probably going to end up with a cocktail that tastes like watered down vodka.
9. Hugo spritz
If you're tired of Aperol spritz, there's another cocktail you should try before the fresco dining season kicks off: the Hugo spritz. For those who haven't had the pleasure of trying it before, the Hugo spritz is basically a cooler, younger sibling of the Aperol spritz. This iconic cocktail is made by combining elderflower cordial with prosecco and lime juice and garnishing it with mint, resulting in a delectable, floral drink that will transport you to a rocky beach in the south of France with just one sip. It's often made with the iconic elderflower liqueur St-Germain — however, if you can't find it at a grocery store near you, feel free to make it with any elderflower base you can get your hands on.
The emergent spritz made its debut on the cocktail scene in Northern Italy in 2005 when bartender Roland Gruber created a cocktail using lemon balm cordial and named it "Otto." He later changed the name to "Hugo" and swapped the lemon balm cordial for the elderflower base.
10. Americano
The Americano is the type of cocktail that proves you don't need a long list of fancy ingredients to make delicious and well-balanced cocktails. This classic Italian cocktail is made by combining equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth, which is then topped with a splash of sparkling water and garnished with an orange twist. It's extremely refreshing with subtle bitter botanical notes from Campari and a medicinal sweetness from the sweet vermouth.
Due to its slightly lower ABV, it's often viewed as a light predecessor to the Negroni. It is believed that the first Americano was served at Gaspare Campari's bar in Milan, Italy, where bartenders topped Milano-Tornio cocktails (Campari and sweet vermouth) with soda water to appeal to American tourists — thus creating the cocktail we now know today! You can sip on this tasty cocktail at a luxury coastline bar on the Amalfi coast or prebatch a pitcher for convenience and bring it to your next beach bonfire — either way, an Americano with a view of the ocean never fails to impress.
11. Japanese whiskey highball
If you've ever stumbled into the Omoide Yokocho district of Tokyo, you'll find locals partying into the night, nibbling on piping hot yakitori skewers and washing them down with either a crisp glass of Japanese beer or a refreshing Japanese whiskey highball. While highballs have been around for centuries, this unique Japanese take on the cocktail is believed to have been pioneered in the 1920s by the Japanese whiskey company Suntory as a food-friendly alternative to beer and, of course, to boost whiskey sales in the country. After a dip in whiskey sales in the late 1900s, the drink was heavily marketed by Suntory and was revived in 2008, with the younger, new generation of bartenders in Japan embracing the whiskey-laced cocktail.
It is well known for its light, crisp, and refreshing flavor with slightly sweet and floral notes from the smooth, delicate Japanese whiskey. Its highly bubbly and effervescent profile often has a cocktail connoisseur describing it as "whiskey soda" due to its high levels of carbonation. While whiskey might not be your first liquor of choice when spending a day at the beach, the intensely bubbly nature of the cocktail makes it a great option if you're looking to sip something crisp and refreshing.
12. Caipirinha
Transport your taste buds to Brazil this summer season and whip up the nation's beloved lime-laced three-ingredient cocktail, the caipirinha. The iconic cocktail is made with a base of cachaça — a Brazilian spirit made from distilling fermented sugarcane juice — fresh lime, and sugar. It's made by muddying whole lime wedges with coarse cane sugar to release the fruit's natural juice and oils, and then it's topped with a pour of cachaça and crushed ice.
Caipirinhas are typically served in a rocks glass, overfilled with crushed ice, accompanied by sprigs of mint and lime wedges. It has an incredibly tart, citrusy, and sweet taste and is the perfect beverage to sip on while basking in the sun at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. However, you don't have to be in Brazil to enjoy this tasty cocktail. If you can't find any cachaça at your local liquor store, try swapping it with vodka and make a caipiroska, the cocktail's popular variation.
13. Moscow mule
Served in its iconic copper mug, the Moscow mule is exactly what you need to be drinking when you're posted up on a sandy beach with the only thing on your agenda being relaxation and hydration. The cocktail has cool, crisp, and refreshing taste with notes of bright, citrusy flavor and spicy, peppery ginger zing. It's the ideal beachside beverage for quenching your thirst and keeping the good times rolling all afternoon.
For those of you who don't know, a classic Moscow mule combines ice-cold Russian vodka, freshly squeezed lime juice, and ginger beer. It's typically garnished with a lime wheel and a few sprigs of mint. A Moscow mule is traditionally served with crushed ice in copper mugs, primarily to keep the cocktail extremely cold and crisp due to the metal's unique thermal conductivity. This provides it with a slightly frosty texture and refreshing quality that will surely make any mouth water.
14. Lillet spritz
For anyone who prefers their cocktail on the lighter side, you should meet your new cocktail of the summer: the Lillet spritz. This delightful spritz is made with Lillet Blanc — a French white wine-based aperitif — and a splash of either tonic water, soda water, or sparkling wine, providing a bubbly effervescence. It's typically served over ice in a stemmed wine glass and garnished with sprigs of fresh mint and sliced fruit like oranges, strawberries, and lemons.
It's beloved for its light, crisp, and slightly sweet flavor profile and is a great option for anyone who's got a long beach day ahead of them and wants to ease into the day drinking. It can be made with either Lillet Blanc or Lillet Rosé, depending on whether you want a crisp, lighter flavor or a softer, fruiter, floral one — either way it makes for a delicious spritz, and it should definitely be on your radar this summer.
15. El Diablo
The El Diablo is a classic, refreshing highball cocktail originating from the 1940s and should definitely be on your radar if you're into sipping on zesty tequila-based cocktails like the margarita or paloma. This mid-century modern cocktail consists of reposado tequila that's mixed with creme de cassis — a French sweet, dark red, blackcurrant liqueur — and ginger beer. It's often served in a highball glass and garnished with lime wedges for a tart, citrusy kick.
The El Diablo is renowned for its sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy flavor with subtle herbal undertones and a crisp effervescence that will keep you satiated all day long. Due to the addition of creme de cassis, bartenders and cocktail connoisseurs alike often described it as a richer, more full-bodied alternative to the margarita. So if you've been ordering margaritas at the beach bar all day long, why not switch up the pace a bit and give El Diablo a try?