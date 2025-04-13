When people think of alcohol in Japan, the first thing to come to mind is typically sake. While it is true that sake and sushi pair amazingly well together, there's another alcohol from Japan that more Americans should consider as a seriously great contender: beer. Granted, beer is not exclusive to Japan, but many people don't realize that some of the best and most unique breweries from around the world are actually in Japan.

What makes Japanese beer so great is the unique way it's made, and as a result, how it tastes. Generally speaking, Japanese beer tends to be made with more rice and less malt, which makes them taste lighter and more refreshing. Japan has also cultivated certain types of hops that each contribute its own taste and smell to Japanese beers, such as the Sorachi Ace hop that was grown specifically for Sapporo breweries back in 1984.

Japan is not only home to the most expensive grapes in the world, it also features some of the most interesting beers. Understanding Japan's unique approach to making beer is the first step to appreciating all that makes Japanese beer special. From there, all you have to do is taste it for yourself.