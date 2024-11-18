How To Salt A Margarita Glass - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

If you want to mix things up with your drink rims, you can always get creative or make changes based on your preferences. To start, if you don't love salt or are making a drink where salt isn't the best complement, you can use other ingredients for the rim, too. If you're making a flavored margarita with any fruit, then a sugar rim might be best. But if you're building a smokier mezcal margarita or even making a spicy margarita, then Tajín — a blend of dried chiles, lime, and salt — will complement it in all the right ways.

Lockwood also stresses that you don't always have to do a full rim of your seasoning; A half rim is also a great option. He explains, "It's another way to give somebody that experience, but they also don't have to have that saltiness, that spiciness, that sweetness in every single sip."

To do a half-rim, just cut a slit down the center of a lime wedge, and put the lime wedge over the glass. Then, move the lime around half of the rim a few times, which will release enough juice to help the seasoning stick. After, coat it the same way you would with a full rim.

No matter the rim you choose, remember to use a smooth glass, a sticky liquid, and have fun adding as much salt or seasoning as you want. When you stick to these tricks, you can salt any margarita glass to perfection.