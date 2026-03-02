To Make A Whiskey Sour Like Martha Stewart, You'll Need This Game-Changing Ingredient

It should come as no surprise that Martha Stewart, the unrivaled authority on how to do just about anything in and around your domicile, is also an exacting mixologist. We've sipped Stewart's favorite caipirinhas, marveled at the amount of alcohol in her eggnog, and gotten double buzzed on her espresso martinis. They're each stamped with the homemaking, entertaining, and media mogul's signature excellence, and Stewart's whiskey sour is no exception to that high imbibing bar.

"The secret to my whiskey sours is fresh orange juice," Stewart says in a clip posted to her Instagram account. This, of course, diverges from the typical preparation that uses lemon juice as its exclusive citrus. The addition alone would almost certainly make the drink sweeter, oranges having a higher sugar content than lemons, but Stewart also rims her glasses with granulated sugar, which further amps up the confectionery quotient. Although it will taste fairly distinct upon your first sip, this is still very much a sour, so she does not eschew the lemon altogether.