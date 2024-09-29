How Many Ounces Of Juice Are In One Lemon?

Something to note: When it comes to flavored water, you don't need to worry much about eyeballing a squeeze of lemon juice. But if you're following a recipe, such as for a lemon pound cake, measuring it becomes crucial for striking the right flavor balance. It's always best to measure the fluid ounces properly rather than guessing based on the size of your lemon, but there is a simple way to gauge how much juice you'll get from a lemon without even cutting it open. While at the store, choose the lemons with the palest color and thin skin. Pick up each one and gently squeeze it. If it's soft and has a little give that means the fruit has plenty of juice. Bright, firm lemons won't be as easy to squeeze and won't let out as much liquid.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there are tricks you can try to squeeze out every last drop of lemon juice. For instance, you can coax the liquid out by rolling an uncut lemon on the counter or microwaving it for a few seconds. While these age-old methods generally work well, picking out pale lemons is still your best bet for getting the most juice possible.