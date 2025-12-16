The Key To Martha Stewart's Eggnog Is A Liberal Amount Of Booze

Although one of Martha Stewart's favorite dinner drinks is iced black tea, the food, home, and entertaining personality does not eschew booze. It would seem like there's a Martha Stewart-recommended cocktail for every occasion, and the holiday season is no exception. And while all good things can be enjoyed in moderation, her eggnog is absolutely soaked in alcohol.

On her personal Instagram, Stewart shared a throwback clip of her holiday eggnog recipe. It's a big enough batch to fill a great, deep punch bowl, and the volume only takes a little bit of the edge off of just how much hooch she uses. After combining egg yolks, superfine sugar, and one quart each of whole milk and heavy cream, in goes three cups of bourbon. Then half a cup of dark rum. Followed by two cups of cognac. It would certainly seem to make for one pretty high ABV. "Remember, one per person," Stewart says with a smile at the end of the video.