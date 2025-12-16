The Key To Martha Stewart's Eggnog Is A Liberal Amount Of Booze
Although one of Martha Stewart's favorite dinner drinks is iced black tea, the food, home, and entertaining personality does not eschew booze. It would seem like there's a Martha Stewart-recommended cocktail for every occasion, and the holiday season is no exception. And while all good things can be enjoyed in moderation, her eggnog is absolutely soaked in alcohol.
On her personal Instagram, Stewart shared a throwback clip of her holiday eggnog recipe. It's a big enough batch to fill a great, deep punch bowl, and the volume only takes a little bit of the edge off of just how much hooch she uses. After combining egg yolks, superfine sugar, and one quart each of whole milk and heavy cream, in goes three cups of bourbon. Then half a cup of dark rum. Followed by two cups of cognac. It would certainly seem to make for one pretty high ABV. "Remember, one per person," Stewart says with a smile at the end of the video.
Techniques for superior eggnog
When making eggnog, Martha Stewart separately beats egg whites into a fluffy cloud and adds them to the intoxicating blend for more volume and a velveteen texture. This is an optional step in our own definitive eggnog recipe. Eggnog is surprisingly customizable from there, particularly considering how assertively distinctive it is. A novice drinker, for example, could be forgiven for not recognizing the difference between bourbon and whiskey in a spiked eggnog. But nobody who has ever had it has failed to identify the liquor on their second try.
Eggnog is typically topped with grated nutmeg, but there's no good reason you can't swap it for cinnamon or chai spice. You can also play with the liquor proportions, not only to make it a little weaker, if you wish, but also to lean more into the rum or the spirit of your preference. Some truly crafty amateur mixologists will even alter the whole base to create super seasonal sips like pumpkin spice or candy cane eggnog to truly double down on the flavors of the most wonderful time of the year.