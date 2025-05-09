One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Cocktails Is This Iconic Brazilian Drink Perfect For Warm Summer Gatherings
There's no greater authority on home living and culinary arts than Martha Stewart. Besides Stewart's favorite recipes that will never go out of style, the homemaking maven knows how to brew up the perfect cocktail for her dinner guests. For a refreshing mixed drink with the Martha Stewart stamp of approval, do yourself a favor and try the Brazilian Caipirinha cocktail.
In an interview with Thrillist, Stewart revealed that this sweet and sour drink was probably her favorite cocktail of all time. Those who have traveled to Brazil are likely familiar with this tipple, considering its been deemed the national drink of the South American country. The word "Caipirinha" comes from the Portuguese word "caipira," which translates to someone from the countryside, similar to the nickname "bumpkin" in English.
While the drink's exact inception is disputable, many accounts trace its origins to the early 20th Century when it was purportedly created as a medicinal treatment for the Spanish Flu. It is believed that the original drink was made with honey, lime, garlic, and a Brazilian distilled spirit called cachaça. The cocktail has since evolved into a popular party drink around the world, in addition to having the esteemed title of Martha Stewart's personal favorite cocktail.
What's in a Caipirinha
The Caipirinha is an uncomplicated, sweet, and citrusy cocktail, perfect for poolside lounging and patio parties. The three ingredient cocktail is made with cachaça, lime wedges, and sugar. Cachaça, a spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice, has a long history in Brazil, existing since the mid-16th century with the emergence of sugarcane mills. While similar, there is a difference between cachaça and rum.
Although both rum and cachaça are made from sugarcane, rum is usually made with molasses (the byproduct of refined sugar), making it sweeter than the Brazilian alcohol. Cachaça is often described as more herbal or grassy than rum. Additionally, cachaça is often aged in casks made from Brazilian woods, while rum is typically aged in European or American oak barrels. Geographical location also sets the Brazilian spirit apart from rum since it can only legally be called cachaça if made in Brazil.
When crafting the cocktail, start by muddling the lime with sugar with a bartender's tool like the Lagarto Professional Muddler for Cocktails. If possible, use extra-fine sugar like It's Just — Ultrafine Baker's Sugar to make muddling easy and create a smoother cocktail. Simply add ice and the cachaça, then garnish with a lime wheel to make it look extra pretty. For a variation on this classic citrus cocktail, try muddling other fruits (like berries, oranges, or grapefruit) with the lime, or make a Caipiroska which uses vodka instead of cachaça.