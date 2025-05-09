One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Cocktails Is This Iconic Brazilian Drink Perfect For Warm Summer Gatherings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no greater authority on home living and culinary arts than Martha Stewart. Besides Stewart's favorite recipes that will never go out of style, the homemaking maven knows how to brew up the perfect cocktail for her dinner guests. For a refreshing mixed drink with the Martha Stewart stamp of approval, do yourself a favor and try the Brazilian Caipirinha cocktail.

In an interview with Thrillist, Stewart revealed that this sweet and sour drink was probably her favorite cocktail of all time. Those who have traveled to Brazil are likely familiar with this tipple, considering its been deemed the national drink of the South American country. The word "Caipirinha" comes from the Portuguese word "caipira," which translates to someone from the countryside, similar to the nickname "bumpkin" in English.

While the drink's exact inception is disputable, many accounts trace its origins to the early 20th Century when it was purportedly created as a medicinal treatment for the Spanish Flu. It is believed that the original drink was made with honey, lime, garlic, and a Brazilian distilled spirit called cachaça. The cocktail has since evolved into a popular party drink around the world, in addition to having the esteemed title of Martha Stewart's personal favorite cocktail.