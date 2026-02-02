How To Make A Simple Espresso Martini, Martha Stewart-Style
Martha Stewart is sharing her signature style, entertaining, and food and drink advice with the next generation. Continuing to charm her existing and newly acquired legions of fans, Stewart doles out tips to make everything from dinner parties to drinks more fabulous. It only makes sense that she has turned that star power toward the increasingly ubiquitous espresso martini.
In a post on her personal Instagram, Stewart shared her take on the cocktail, calling for one shot of espresso, 2 ounces of vodka, and 1.5 ounces of coffee liqueur. While making a dazzling espresso martini largely relies on an ice-filled cocktail shaker and three simple ingredients, Stewart's bubbly social media demo highlights that the espresso portion of an espresso martini can come straight from your local coffee shop. Stewart made hers with Dunkin', but any strong espresso will do. In fact, making espresso martinis on a weekend trip or even as a drink to take and make at a friend's house is about to become even easier.
Coffee shop espresso for the win
Beyond the critical coffee element, a Martha Stewart-approved espresso martini only needs vodka and your favorite coffee liquor. What's more, the ratios are almost one-to-one. For every shot of home-brewed or store-bought espresso, you need two ounces of vodka and slightly less coffee liquor. Cocktail experts rave about the best coffee liquors for a perfect espresso martini, with Estate 98 and Caffè Borghetti topping the list. Or, for the ultimate craft cocktail where you are fully in control of the sugar content and flavor, make your own coffee liquor at home with espresso concentrate or cold brew coffee and rum.
This uber-popular '80s coffee cocktail made its comeback in the 2020s and is only a quick shake away. There are plenty of simple ways to elevate your espresso martini, but for the best quality, follow standard top-shelf martini protocol by chilling your glass while you prep. Then, make sure to shake with plenty of oomph for about twenty seconds to give your espresso martini its signature foamy finish. Now you can sit back and think, "That's a good thing."