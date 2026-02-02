How To Make A Simple Espresso Martini, Martha Stewart-Style

Martha Stewart is sharing her signature style, entertaining, and food and drink advice with the next generation. Continuing to charm her existing and newly acquired legions of fans, Stewart doles out tips to make everything from dinner parties to drinks more fabulous. It only makes sense that she has turned that star power toward the increasingly ubiquitous espresso martini.

In a post on her personal Instagram, Stewart shared her take on the cocktail, calling for one shot of espresso, 2 ounces of vodka, and 1.5 ounces of coffee liqueur. While making a dazzling espresso martini largely relies on an ice-filled cocktail shaker and three simple ingredients, Stewart's bubbly social media demo highlights that the espresso portion of an espresso martini can come straight from your local coffee shop. Stewart made hers with Dunkin', but any strong espresso will do. In fact, making espresso martinis on a weekend trip or even as a drink to take and make at a friend's house is about to become even easier.