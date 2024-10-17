How Many Oranges Do You Need For One Cup Of Juice?

Fresh juice is tastier than the store-bought stuff, but measuring fresh juice can be a bit of a pain. Each fruit and vegetable can vary in size, texture, and ripeness, all of which can affect how much juice will come out. Measurements will always vary, from juicing apples to juicing carrots and everything in between.

Given the fact that orange juice is one of the most commonly available juices out there, understanding how to measure fresh orange juice is a useful trick to have in your back pocket. Of course, the exact number of oranges needed to make 1 cup of orange juice can vary. Generally speaking, 4 oranges will be enough for 1 cup of orange juice.

An easy to remember conversion for orange juice is that 1 orange is equal to ¼ cup of juice. Multiply ¼ cup of juice by how many oranges you plan on using and that should give you an accurate prediction of how much juice you will get. Picking good oranges for juicing can also help maximize the amount of juice you get out of your oranges.