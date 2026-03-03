Make French Fries Identical To Martha Stewart's Using This One Oil Tip

Homemade french fries can be something of a white whale for home cooks — sometimes, without a whole bunch of time to go through a lengthy triple cooking process, or the industrial grade equipment you might find in a professional kitchen, it can be difficult to get the right consistency and cook. Let's face it — the fries you make at home just never quite taste as good as the ones you get in a restaurant, do they?

The thing is, though, with the right ingredients you can make legitimately crispy french fries at home that rival the ones you might find in a restaurant — and a helpful tip for how to achieve that comes from none other than Martha Stewart. In a segment of her "Martha's Cooking School" series on YouTube, Stewart suggests that when making french fries, using the right oil is an essential step. You might not think that oil is all that important compared to, say, what kind of potato you use, or how you season your fries once they're cooked, but it really is important: Not all oils are created equal.

For the perfect Martha Stewart-style french fries, you need an oil with a high smoke point, which will allow you to get it extremely hot without burning (and thus without affecting the flavor of your fries.) Think oils like peanut, sunflower, or grapeseed. That heat is important to develop a crispy, golden crust on the outside of your fries whilst keeping the inside fluffy and delicate — the holy grail for the perfect at-home french fry.