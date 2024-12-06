The Savory Ingredient Your Roast Potatoes Are Missing

How many times have you made rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes but still felt like something was missing? You nailed that golden color and you even remembered to smash your roast potatoes for the crispiest possible results. When you pierce the potatoes with a fork, they are as tender as they can get. But just as you take a bite, they seem to lack that rich flavor you were hoping for. Well, have you ever thought about adding duck fat to your roast potatoes?

Known among chefs as liquid gold, duck fat brings an exceptional depth to roast potatoes. Extracted from the belly fat, skin, and meat of different duck species, it also provides a number of health benefits and is proven to be good for the heart due to its oleic acid content. That's why it is sometimes considered to be a healthier culinary option when compared to vegetable oils. When you incorporate duck fat into your potato recipe, you get the crispiest, crunchiest, soft-on-the-inside roast potatoes you could ever imagine.