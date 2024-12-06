The Savory Ingredient Your Roast Potatoes Are Missing
How many times have you made rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes but still felt like something was missing? You nailed that golden color and you even remembered to smash your roast potatoes for the crispiest possible results. When you pierce the potatoes with a fork, they are as tender as they can get. But just as you take a bite, they seem to lack that rich flavor you were hoping for. Well, have you ever thought about adding duck fat to your roast potatoes?
Known among chefs as liquid gold, duck fat brings an exceptional depth to roast potatoes. Extracted from the belly fat, skin, and meat of different duck species, it also provides a number of health benefits and is proven to be good for the heart due to its oleic acid content. That's why it is sometimes considered to be a healthier culinary option when compared to vegetable oils. When you incorporate duck fat into your potato recipe, you get the crispiest, crunchiest, soft-on-the-inside roast potatoes you could ever imagine.
Why duck fat elevates any recipe
Popular for its impressive 375-degree Fahrenheit smoke point, duck fat is a top pick among culinary experts. It even often outshines butter, which is considered by many to be a staple in cooking. This is because duck fat has a neutral flavor that enhances — rather than overwhelms — the natural taste of other ingredients. And while butter is loaded with trans fat and saturated fat, which can raise your cholesterol levels, duck fat can be a better choice for your cooking. With about 64% unsaturated fat content, it has a profile similar to that of avocado oil's nearly 70% monounsaturated fat content. This makes it a great alternative for roasting, frying, and even baking.
Aside from the geeky specifics though, duck fat is incredibly versatile — especially for dishes that need that perfect crunch, like classic roasted potatoes. But it doesn't stop there. It actually does the trick with any recipe including those tasty tubers. Whether it's creamy mashed potatoes, crispy duck fat hash browns, or even a delicious duck fat potato salad, the choice is yours. Once you've prepared your favorite potato dish, all that's left to do is serve it alongside a perfect boneless roasted leg of lamb or simply enjoy duck fat potatoes on their own. And if you're not the biggest potato fan, don't worry! You could always swap in duck fat for next-level fried chicken, too.