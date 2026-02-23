The French Fry Seasoning You Should Be Shaking On For Restaurant-Style Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French fries are a staple side. Whether you're eating a sandwich or a steak, fries are almost always in the mix. If you're making some at home and wondering how to season them for that restaurant-level flavor — or have just stopped to grab your favorite burger but find that those fast food fries are the worst in terms of flavor — all you need to liven them up is a sprinkle of Lawry's Original French Fry Seasoning. This seasoning is made with a blend of salt, garlic, and onion, plus ground chili peppers and turmeric. The chili pepper and turmeric give the seasoning its signature bright orange color that many restaurant fries have, while all the ingredients combined give your crispy spuds an irresistibly savory flavor.

The real reason Lawry's seasonings are so popular on fries is because of the way the seasoning rub complements the fried potatoes. Potatoes are starchy, and when fried, that oil gives them a crispy exterior that adds richness to the vegetable. Once the potatoes are matched with the bite of garlic, sweetness of onions, and spice of chili powder, the overall flavor combination is nothing short of delicious. If you can't find Lawry's Original French Fry Seasoning at your local grocery store and don't want to snag it on Amazon, you can make a similar blend by just combining the above spices until you reach your desired taste. Or, for a quick flavor boost of salt, lime, and chili powder, sprinkle some Tajín over your fries instead.