These Are Reese's Cups' Original Ingredients — See How They Changed From 1928 To 2026

Arguably the world's most famous peanut butter candy, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups first hit shelves almost 100 years ago. I'm sure you don't need them explained to you, but just in case, they are little cups of milk chocolate filled with sweetened peanut butter.

You may not be too surprised to learn that today the ingredients list is pretty long. According to the Hershey website, the company that makes Reese's Cups, just the milk chocolate alone contains sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, skim milk, milk fat, lactose, lecithin, and PGPR. Then in addition to the chocolate, the cups also contain peanuts, sugar, dextrose, salt, and some preservatives — TBHQ and citric acid. Compared to the modern version, the original ingredients list from 1928 was much more minimal. While the trademark orange label remained the same, the ingredients just included chocolate, peanut butter, sugar, dextrose, salt, and lecithin.

Back in the 1920s, the rules about listing ingredients weren't as detailed as today, but regulations still existed, so we can assume that list is accurate. It's an almost quaint ingredients list by today's standards, however, it makes sense given that production would have been happening at a fraction of today's scale, with smaller supply chains and shorter shelf stability. It would be as consumer demand grew and the chocolates began to be exported around the world that the ingredients list had to evolve.