What The Heck Is The PGPR Ingredient You See In Chocolate?

On the surface, chocolate seems simple. At the basic level, the rich sweet is made by processing cocoa beans and adding sugar and maybe milk into the mix. However, the science behind the confection is remarkably complicated. Anyone who bakes with chocolate knows how tricky it can be to temper or combine it with other ingredients. Working with the confection on a large scale is even more challenging, especially when pouring molten chocolate into molds or using it to coat oddly shaped candies. So, naturally (or not), quite a few things go into making most of the chocolate sold in the candy aisle — including unfamiliar additives.

If you've ever read the ingredients list of a Hershey's chocolate bar while casually popping pieces of it into your mouth, you probably came across an odd acronym: PGPR. At a time when people are being more selective about which chocolate brands are worth buying because of contaminants like lead and cadmium, discovering a strange-sounding ingredient likely raises red flags. Certain major manufacturers like The Hershey Company have likely been using PGPR since it was given the green light Stateside in 1999 — and many still do, despite previous plans to remove it from products. A part of the chocolate-making process for popular Halloween candies like Reese's, Kit Kats, and Twix (made by Mars), this ingredient isn't necessarily cause for concern. However, it is a sign of chocolate that's potentially less chocolatey, so to speak. Here's what you should know about PGPR and what it means for your chocolate.