10 Fast Food Ingredients That Should Send You Running

Perhaps the most alarming on the list of fast food additives is potassium bromate, though the use of the word potassium makes it seem like it should actually be the least harmful. After all, don't people load up on bananas just to get more of the mineral? While that's true, the key word in this additive's name is "bromate." The attachment of potassium and bromate to one another creates a whole new meaning, now referring to a chemical additive commonly put into fast food breads and dough. Potassium bromate is an oxidizing agent, which essentially improves dough by helping it to rise and enhancing its texture.

That all sounds well and good for the sake of pizzas and bread being sold by American chains like Pizza Hut, Domino's, and KFC, all of which utilize the chemical compound. But outside of the United States, several parts of the world have banned the stuff. Potassium bromate is not allowed in Europe, China, and India. And that's only a few of the places that have recognized the dangers of potassium bromate. A 2023 study showed that bakers who worked with this toxic ingredient experienced issues like diarrhea, sore throats, pain in their eyes, and kidney disorders. It also poses a possible carcinogenic risk to those who consume it. The additional possible side effects go on and on, from hearing loss to neuro-behavioral changes. But even with these downsides, the United States has yet to prohibit the additive, and the FDA currently deems it safe so long as the ratio used is around one teaspoon of potassium bromate to 800 cups of flour (via the FDA's website).