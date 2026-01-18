I Tried Every Appetizer From Longhorn Steakhouse And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Spinach and artichoke dip is a fan favorite dish you'll find at many chain restaurants. At Longhorn Steakhouse, you'll find a highly similar version with the establishment's Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip. This iteration of the classic dish manages to provide a much more elevated eating experience compared to other places (if you ask me and those who joined in on the taste test).

We'll look at Applebee's appetizers as a comparison. When you read my review of the Spinach and Artichoke Dip there, you'll see that Applebee's uses standard tortilla chips, as is common in most other restaurants. Longhorn Steakhouse, on the other hand, uses flatbread chips! And yes, the exclamation point is absolutely necessary — because what other chain is doing that? None that I've frequented. That is, until now.

These flatbread chips are mostly crispy and structurally sound, and firm enough that they can easily hold the weight of however much dip you decide to load them up with. They're a bit chewier on the inside than I'd like, requiring a moment of tugging each bite, but it's an upgrade nonetheless. As far as the dip itself goes, it's far chunkier and less liquidy than I'm used to. This is likely on account of there being much more of a thick cheese layer than anything else. Whether or not you like this difference is fully up to your own preferences, but I personally didn't mind it too much. There's also a delightfully crunchy browning on top of it all, thanks to the Parmesan and garlic crust. Overall, this appetizer is very much a unique textural experience for your taste buds rather than one that's rooted in stellar flavor, and thus, is in the middle of the list.