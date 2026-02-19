Review: Taco Bell's New Chicken Bacon Ranch Items Miss The Mark For Ranch Lovers

At this point, it's hard not to notice how many fast food restaurants are advertising inventive new chicken options on their menus. McDonald's first made waves with the return of the popular breaded chicken Snack Wrap, and shortly after, we found ourselves writing about Wendy's new chicken tenders and Taco Bell's tortilla-chip-coated version of the same. These chains aren't just copying each other — not really, anyway — it's more likely that each restaurant is combating the rapidly rising price of beef by promoting a different, less expensive protein. For those who like chicken, this is great news: it has brought a wave of great new options to menus, and for a restaurant as inventive with their menu as Taco Bell, it means some seriously interesting options.

As a born-and-raised midwesterner, there is little I like more than creamy, herby ranch: Good for smothering on all sorts of foods, I use it for dipping nuggets, dunking fries, and drizzling on pizza. Perhaps there is no better match for ranch than chicken and bacon, a famously popular combo used in dips, sandwiches, wraps, and even pizzas (or at least it is here in the midwest). So when Taco Bell announced two new menu items featuring chicken, bacon, and ranch, I jumped at the chance to try them, excited by the prospect of ranch-infused Mexican food. The launch features the Nacho Fries and the return of the Street Chalupa, a crispy-cheese-encrusted, pillowy-soft shell filled like a taco. Each stuffed (or topped) with pulled chicken, bacon bits, and avocado ranch, the two new items combine the Midwest's best condiment with the classic Mexican fusion we know and love, and I'm here to test how well they really work together.