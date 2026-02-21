I Tried Years, John Mulaney's Nonalcoholic Brand Of Beers, And This Is The Best One

Non-alcoholic beers usually don't taste like actual beer. Some come pretty close, as I found out when comparing brands of NA beers to their alcoholic counterparts, but there was always something a little bit off. Not to say they're all bad, just ... different. The same goes for wines and spirits, as I learned when ranking nonalcoholic drinks at Trader Joe's for Dry January. It seemed like all NA versions of alcohol-based drinks had one thing in common: As you drink them, you are very aware that you are not drinking actual alcohol.

As someone who genuinely loves the taste of beer (but not necessarily the alcohol part ... okay, sometimes the alcohol part), I was convinced that no NA option could mimic the real thing. That is, until recently, when I tried Years, a Midwestern non-alcoholic beer brand co-owned by comedian John Mulaney. I tasted all three options and was very confused; they actually tasted like beer. Not only that, but they were really good.

Years offers a pilsner, pale ale, and Belgian wit, and I tasted and ranked them based on taste. More info on my methodology is at the end, but for now, let's see how they stack up.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.