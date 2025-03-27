7 Popular Outback Steakhouse Appetizers, Ranked

Considering Outback is among the popular steakhouse chains in the U.S., you'd think this Australian-themed restaurant's take on an appetizer called Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie would be worth your while. However, my taste-testing accomplices and I found the exact opposite to be true. Not only was it the worst appetizer we sampled, but also it was so bad one of my friends started to wonder whether we'd gotten a bad batch. Yikes!

The Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie appetizer consisted of eight shrimp served on a half loaf of the house bread. While the bread was pretty good, you get that for free with every meal, so it's not much of a draw. As far as the shrimp was concerned, it was flavored with garlic and some kind of Cajun seasoning. But it was almost like the sauce that came on the side didn't go with the shrimp — at least not very well. It might be improved with a squeeze of lemon, but as is, the ingredients don't come together to form a cohesive dish. Compared to the other shrimp appetizers, which all ranked much higher, it simply didn't measure up.

In addition to the off-putting flavor and overall lackluster appeal, the Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie costs $16.49 (plus tax), so it's one of the most expensive options on the starters menu (the other shrimp appetizers share the same price). Needless to say, I recommend skipping this one.