Corned Beef Doesn't Really Have Anything To Do With Cornwall

If you've ever wondered where corned beef got its unusual name, you may have been under the mistaken impression it has something to do with Cornwall, the remote historic county on England's southwest coast. While Cornwall gave the world Cornish pasties, those delicious savory hand pies stuffed with beef and vegetables, the area has little to do with corned beef. Although the name is English, it was the Irish who first began preserving meat using ash from burnt seaweed. By the Middle Ages, the Irish were using salt traded with the French to cure pork and beef.

While pork was the go-to meat eaten in Ireland, salted beef was mostly reserved for Celtic kings. In Gaelic culture cattle were considered sacred and were mostly used as a draft animal and for their milk. They were typically only slaughtered when no longer useful. Then, in the 1600s, the beef-loving British conquered Ireland, turning its cattle into a commodity and giving Irish salted beef its iconic name.