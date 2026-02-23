14 Bloody Mary Mixes Ranked Worst To Best

The bloody mary is one of those iconic breakfast-approved alcoholic drinks that has tired souls everywhere rallying themselves on Sunday mornings to the local brunch spot. Perhaps it's the tomato juice, the earthy celery seed, or the green garnishes protruding from the glass that make this cocktail seem more like a savory smoothie than something that will get you buzzed. Whatever the case, one thing's for sure — we love a bloody mary.

The average fan of the lunchtime cocktail typically only gets to enjoy it at the occasional brunch out, and the ingredients that go into the mix are a bit of an enigma. While the bloody mary, when it was first invented, consisted only of equal parts vodka and tomato juice, it has since evolved into a complex array of spices, herbs, and juices, with every bartender claiming to have the perfect recipe.

If brunch crowds and reservations at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings aren't really your speed, the good news is that there are countless bloody mary mixes available for purchase. They are each surprisingly unique, crafted with varying recipes ranging from spice-heavy to citrus-forward. We've tried 14 different mixes from nine different brands and ranked them according to which are the most delicious and true to the bloody mary tradition. The next time you'd rather stay in on the weekend and enjoy your lunchtime cocktail at home, you'll know exactly what mix to buy.