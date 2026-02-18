8 Foods To Pair With Grits Besides Shrimp

For many eaters, especially those from the South, grits are a food that evokes the same cozy, homey feeling as waking up to a plate of cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning or sipping a warming, sweet cup of hot chocolate on a snowy day. They're not just a bowl full of cooked dried corn, flavored with butter, cream, and seasonings; they're a symbol of hospitality, deep love, and care.

Grits' best friend is, very obviously, shrimp. The duo just works together because the buttery and nutty flavor of the corn plays off the salty, crisp exterior of the shrimp. They do not overpower one another, nor does either one compete for your palate's attention.

But it's about time that we look at other alternatives to this de facto pairing. Whether you're cooking for someone with a seafood allergy, looking to switch up your breakfast routine, or can foresee a better match for a food as iconic as grits, you've come to the right place. We've surveyed two of the experts — recipe developer Joanne Gallagher from Inspired Taste and cookbook author and chef Kent Rollins — to curate a list of some of the best shrimp alternatives for pairing with grits and what to keep in mind when playing matchmaker.