9 Tips You Need When Cooking Fresh Lobster

One of the most essential parts of cooking fresh lobster starts long before you've set up your mise en place, fired up your grill, or set the pot to boil. You first have to ensure that the lobster you're selecting at the grocery store is the freshest that it can be. Luckily, lobster guru Curt Brown has some tips for selecting the highest-quality lobster.

First, your live lobster should look, well, alive. "Spryness is a key indicator of vitality. A fresh lobster should hold up its claws, curl its tail, and move actively when handled," Brown says. If you're watching your pick lie sadly on the bottom of the grocery store lobster tank as the seafood counter employee pulls it out, you may want to pick again.

If you're used to shopping for other types of seafood, you may also be inclined to select a lobster that has an excellent color — or whatever color you perceive to be correlated with freshness. However, as Brown points out, not all lobsters will be the same, nor does color have a significant weight on the quality or freshness of the flesh underneath. "Maine New Shell Lobsters tend to have brighter red undersides of their claws while Maine Hard Shell Lobsters often have darker, scuffed shells," he offers as an example. In that same vein, you may be less enthusiastic about selecting a lobster that's missing an antenna or looks like it got caught in a fistfight (err ... claw fight) with its neighbor. However, Brown shares that missing or broken antennae also don't affect meat quality — it's just a common visual blemish among trapped or tanked lobsters.