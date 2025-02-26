You're 2 Ingredients Away From An Upgraded Bowl Of Grits

Grits — they're a Southern staple and a comfort food that's hard to top. The close cousin of the more upscale-branded polenta, grits are coarsely- or finely-ground dried corn that's been cooked into a porridge. Typically mixed with the basics of butter and salt, grits on their own are very bland and unflavored, so where you take from there is up to you. They can easily be dressed up and often are served topped with a protein like shrimp, served as a tasty side dish with dinner, or, of course, mixed with cheese for the ultimate gooey, comforting breakfast.

To make standard grits, choose from a range of types available on grocery store shelves. You'll see your traditional grits, which take a little bit longer to cook, quick grits, and instant grits, which, as the name implies, cook up in a snap. Pick your type accordingly based on your flavor and texture preference and how long you have to cook them, but if you have the time and patience to cook the old-fashioned way, you'll be rewarded with creamy, perfect Southern-style grits.

No matter the type you choose, what you do next is up to you. While salt and butter are the standard requisite add-ins, that doesn't mean you're limited to just these additions. As grits are so plain on their own, think creatively with your dish, or just try out some of these unorthodox, flavorful fixes.