6 US Presidents Who Enjoyed Cooking

White House food is usually associated with White House chefs. But those chefs aren't the only ones doing the cooking for the president and First Family. Over the past couple of centuries, a number of presidents have whipped up some food, too, and while it was sometimes out of necessity, it was also often out of enjoyment. A couple of presidents even became known for certain cooking methods or recipes, inserting their own takes on dishes into the household recipe collections of much of the nation.

Earlier presidents who cooked tended to do so out of necessity, learning to cook as children or learning to prepare food to eat while in the wilderness. They may have really liked preparing the food, but there was an element of life-or-death self-sufficiency behind their being able to cook. Later presidents, however, liked cooking from more of a skill and interest angle. They cooked a wider range of foods, too, as they had access to modern markets and weren't relying solely on what they could hunt or buy at a rural general store. While these six U.S. presidents who enjoyed cooking still had White House chefs prepare their meals once they entered the Oval Office, most of them continued cooking even then.