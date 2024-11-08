How FDR Considered Hot Dogs A Meal Fit For A King (Literally)

If you were hosting a king for dinner and you served him hot dogs, you wouldn't be the first (or the most famous) person to do it. In fact, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) gave so-called glizzies to British royals in the 1930s.

The recipients of those hot dogs were King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939 — and notably, it was the first time that reigning British royals had visited the United States. They were at FDR and his wife Eleanor's home in the Hudson Valley, and alongside the hot dogs, they were served beer, making it an all-American welcome. The details about how the hotdogs were made, or what was on them — mustard or ketchup — seem to have been lost to history, as the menu just noted "Hot dogs (if weather permits)." That said, it's known that they were served on silver plates.

To be fair to FDR, the event was not a buttoned-up, state dinner-esque affair (and he presumably didn't serve cheap and nasty hot dogs). The New York Times reported on the dinner at length at the time, noting that it was an informal gathering, with King George wearing a sport jacket and also going for a swim with the president. As for the dinner itself, the Times billed it as a "picnic," but a little fancier, with actual dining tables and no paper plates to be seen. Beyond the beer and hot dogs, the picnic also featured roasted turkey, salads, orange-lime soda, and iced tea.