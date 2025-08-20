The US President Who Drank Up To A Gallon Of Coffee Every Day

American lore never ceases to intrigue or entertain, especially when it comes to the food and beverage choices of history makers. Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, the former president famed for his boundless energy and strong personality, supposedly consumed up to a gallon of piping-hot coffee a day. Often drinking throughout the day, his ideal cup was half coffee, half milk, with up to seven lumps of sugar. His son Theodore Jr. Roosevelt even recalled his half coffee, half milk brew arriving in what looked like a bathtub. Another witness loosely claimed that Roosevelt downed 40 cups in a single day, meaning he possibly consumed over 2 ½ gallons of coffee daily.

The lines between fact and coffee legend can be blurry, but Roosevelt is a person of interest in America's food history. Alongside his beloved cup of joe, the president's all-time favorite dessert was said to be a scone-like sweet made with dried currants, called a fat rascal. Stories about Roosevelt's coffee habit may have grown alongside his larger-than-life reputation. Physically active, an avid hunter, a world leader, and admired for his pioneering of the National Park Service in America, how could he vigorously accomplish his day-to-day tasks without that bathtub of coffee?