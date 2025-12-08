7 Rules White House Chefs Have To Strictly Follow When Serving The President

Government employees are said to serve at the pleasure of the president, and this, of course, includes the chefs who serve his food. Working in the White House kitchen may sound glamorous, but carrying heavy pots, sweating over sweltering stovetops, and the never-ending prep are the same everywhere. The fancy part is eating the food, and White House chefs don't make the State Dinner guest list.

Cooking for the leader of the free world is a hefty responsibility, and it's not for everyone. The job is all-consuming — excuse the bad pun. There's a lot to keep in mind, and the stakes are always high. For example, no matter how weird or extreme, White House chefs need to be aware of Presidential food foibles — like eating well-done steak or their favorite sandwiches. They need to keep track of First Family food allergies, not to mention the long list of potential food faux pas involved with serving foreign dignitaries or cranky domestic politicians. If that list isn't stressful enough, consider the ramifications of accidentally giving the President food poisoning.

The job of White House chef is about cooking well, sure, but there's far more to it. Even to get an interview, a chef needs a top security clearance. So, yes, it must be very cool to have "White House" embroidered on your chef's coat, but it's a whole lot of work.