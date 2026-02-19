Don't Make These 8 Mistakes When Ordering Seafood

Seafood prepared right is a treat and worth paying extra for. But seafood can also be tricky to order, especially when you're traveling in unfamiliar places and trying to decide on a restaurant based on nothing but Yelp reviews, travel brochures, and the person working at your hotel's front desk. If that's not already enough pressure, somewhere between 10% and 20% of foodborne illness in the United States can be traced back to seafood, so you don't just want your salmon or snapper or halibut to taste good. You also want to make sure it's not going to be the reason why you spent part of your vacation face down on the bathroom floor instead of face up on the beach.

All food needs to be fresh and safely handled, but seafood is less forgiving. It spoils faster than meat, and it's often eaten raw or lightly cooked, so you definitely want to pick a restaurant that knows how to handle and store it. Of only slightly lesser concern, you also want to pick a restaurant with a chef who understands how to make seafood taste good without deep-frying or smothering it in heavy sauce. Because you're likely to pay a premium for seafood, you want to walk away feeling like you got what you paid for.

Following a few simple tips from the people who operate quality seafood restaurants can help ensure you only ever order good quality, toxin-free, delicious seafood no matter where you are in the world.