The Better Way To Ask Your Server About Their Favorite Dish

It's so disheartening when you've readied yourself for a night out, waited with bated breath for your meal, only to be disappointed with your choice. You want to avoid ordering the wrong thing at a restaurant, and part of that process might include bringing your server into the conversation. It's a server's job to have a good (if not great) grasp of the menu — after all, few frequent that restaurant quite as much as they do. With that said, it's awfully tempting to ask your server what their favorite dish is — just make sure to go about it the right way.

Rather than asking for your server's favorite dish, you should ask them what their usual order is instead. This might seem like a semantic change alone, but it will likely elicit a much more candid response. Finding out what the employees order gives you a good idea of which menu items give you more for your money than others. Additionally, your server wouldn't keep ordering that item if it wasn't tasty. And who knows, maybe they'll even recommend ordering something off-menu to give you that personal touch.