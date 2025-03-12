The Absolute Best Type Of Fish To Blacken
Chef Paul Prudhomme is credited for creating blackened fish in New Orleans in the 1980s when he blackened a piece of redfish for his restaurant K Paul's. Since that time, chefs like Juan Cabrera, Executive Chef of The Restaurant at North Block, have been experimenting with the technique and with assorted types of fish to determine which fish wins the "Best Fish to Blacken" contest. For Cabrera, the answer to that is both nuanced and obvious: "Here in California, I would use petrale sole," he says. "It is very affordable and has a slightly sweet flavor, making it suitable for blackening."
Cabrera's answer implies a couple of things. First, the fish you choose for your blackened fish can be regional, so if there's a ready supply of a fish like catfish in your area, opt for that. It's a simple way to bring regional food influences into your cooking.
Beyond the regional influences, your choice should consider the process of blackening itself. It requires a good deal of heat, and the types of fish that stand up best to that kind of fire fall on the firmer side. Otherwise, the fish will break apart during the cooking process due to how fragile certain fish meats can be. Aside from Cabrera's petrale sole, tilapia, pollock, catfish, snapper, cod, swordfish, salmon, and bass count among the best fish to grill when you're experimenting with this Creole/Cajun cooking technique.
Tips for seasoning the blackened fish
Blackened fish is known for its crispy texture and butter-and-spice-and-everything-nice flavor. When you blacken your fish, the fish's spiciness nips at the tongue without burning it. The seasonings and spices shouldn't overshadow the taste of the fish nor should the dish's taste be bitter and burned. As for the seasoning itself, Juan Cabrera says, "I would add a touch of vadouvan. It is a spice blend that combines French and Indian flavors," though that's only one seasoning. Salt and pepper as well as paprika, thyme, garlic, oregano, and cayenne pepper are just a few of the types of seasonings that you'll use in a blackened fish recipe.
The seasonings turn black once they're put in the skillet on medium-high heat, though again, the fish won't be blackened like it's overcooked. Rather, the seasonings combined with the fat in the butter turn almost black as the heat goes to work on the ingredients.
Finally, Cabrera reminds home gourmands to keep the fish they're cooking in mind at all times. For example, "Lean, white fish needs less seasoning, which will allow its natural flavor to shine through more," he says. On the other hand, a firm fish requires a bit more blackening seasoning. Going this route allows the boldness of the spice and the fish to tastefully co-exist and to create a show-stopping fish dinner you won't soon forget.