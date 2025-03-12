The Absolute Best Type Of Fish To Blacken

Chef Paul Prudhomme is credited for creating blackened fish in New Orleans in the 1980s when he blackened a piece of redfish for his restaurant K Paul's. Since that time, chefs like Juan Cabrera, Executive Chef of The Restaurant at North Block, have been experimenting with the technique and with assorted types of fish to determine which fish wins the "Best Fish to Blacken" contest. For Cabrera, the answer to that is both nuanced and obvious: "Here in California, I would use petrale sole," he says. "It is very affordable and has a slightly sweet flavor, making it suitable for blackening."

Cabrera's answer implies a couple of things. First, the fish you choose for your blackened fish can be regional, so if there's a ready supply of a fish like catfish in your area, opt for that. It's a simple way to bring regional food influences into your cooking.

Beyond the regional influences, your choice should consider the process of blackening itself. It requires a good deal of heat, and the types of fish that stand up best to that kind of fire fall on the firmer side. Otherwise, the fish will break apart during the cooking process due to how fragile certain fish meats can be. Aside from Cabrera's petrale sole, tilapia, pollock, catfish, snapper, cod, swordfish, salmon, and bass count among the best fish to grill when you're experimenting with this Creole/Cajun cooking technique.