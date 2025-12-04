The Chain Restaurant With The Hands-Down Best Fish And Chips

Making a classic fish and chips dish isn't always an easy task. You need to pick the right type of fish – typically a white, mild-flavored filet like cod or haddock. Then comes the batter, which needs to be flavorful and hearty enough to produce a hot, crunchy exterior while keeping the interior of the fish juicy and cooked perfectly. Last, the chips (or fries) can't be an afterthought. They should share equal billing with the fish as one of the two primary aspects of this dish.

So, when a restaurant chain sets out to make fish and chips for the masses, you might be a little weary — and rightfully so. But that doesn't mean it's impossible; in fact, some chains have actually managed to make a pretty darn good fish and chips entree. When we ranked fish and chips from five chain restaurants, we were quite surprised at our favorite choice: Cracker Barrel's Friday Fish Fry. Yes, the comfort food chain famous for its breakfast and Southern dishes has a delicious version of fish and chips. Though Cracker Barrel offers other types of fish — mainly catfish and rainbow trout — the chain uses cod as its filet of choice, and it's delicious. True to its Southern roots, it's no surprise that Cracker Barrel knows how to make fried food, and this comfort food dish isn't any different.