If You Love Seafood, Watch For These 6 Fish Market Red Flags Before Buying

Fresh seafood is one of life's pleasures, and there is something special about buying it straight from the market. With a huge variety of seafood to choose from, it can sometimes be overwhelming, and knowing which fish are the freshest can be tricky if you don't have much experience.

From telling the difference between a pleasant fishy smell and a concerning one, to checking out the brightness of their eyes, if you know what to look for, there are some definite signs that the "fresh" fish may have spent more time out of the water than you would like.

Since fish past its best can be a source of food-borne illness, spotting these signs and avoiding the produce in question is crucial. Whether you've just discovered the joys of cooking with fish or you're a seasoned pescatarian, our article will give you the confidence to walk into your local fish market and choose the freshest fish possible. Let's take a look at six red flags to keep an eye out for before stopping by your nearest fish market.