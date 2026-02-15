7 Kirkland Signature Foods And Drinks Costco Shoppers Avoid Buying

Costco's Kirkland Signature label, launched in 1995, is quite the success story. Its market positioning aims to offer value and accessibility to Costco shoppers, making it an affordable house brand that covers practically every product category. Today, it's worth a staggering $86 billion. This is likely no surprise to regular customers who've seen the chaos of a packed Costco on a Saturday. Or, if you're new to Costco, there are some staples you should explore, but do avoid the store on weekends if you can! Shopping carts teeming with bulk packs of Kirkland Signature sundries, zigzagging around the warehouse, bring joy to many shoppers. Though sometimes the brand misses the mark.

From yucky, watery soups to chalky protein bars, Kirkland Signature doesn't always knock it out of the park. Sure, a Costco run to replenish the cupboards with snacks is a joyous occasion, but no one likes spending $30 on frozen pizzas that are practically inedible. Do some digging online, and you'll see you're not alone. Reddit threads full of regret, with cautionary tales from the warehouse aisles, abound. Certain Kirkland items keep popping up in "never again" conversations. Sometimes it's a textural thing. Sometimes it's flavor, or lack thereof. Other times it's just that the name-brand version — sitting right next to it — is better. We scoured online feedback from Costco customers to compile this list of seven Kirkland Signature foods shoppers say they skip and why.